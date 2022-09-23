Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $46.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.