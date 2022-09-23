Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,419 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

