Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $65,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,589. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

