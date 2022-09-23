Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 141,604 shares.The stock last traded at $161.37 and had previously closed at $164.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

