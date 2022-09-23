Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is OLIO Financial Planning’s 7th Largest Position

OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. 50,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

