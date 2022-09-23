Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $65,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.39. 55,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.