Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $145.00

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.00 and last traded at $145.08, with a volume of 7421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average is $163.75.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

