Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

