Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,251,000. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $345.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

