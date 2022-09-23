Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is Unconventional Investor LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Unconventional Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 12.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.24. 945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

