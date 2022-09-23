Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.88

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $126.88 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 16831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

