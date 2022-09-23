Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

