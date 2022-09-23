Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 76,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.