Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $53.33 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,261,088 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.