Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $277,134.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00185504 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,073,624 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

