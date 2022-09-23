Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.38

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 320295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

