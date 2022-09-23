Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.38

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 320295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.