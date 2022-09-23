Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.09

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.09 and traded as high as $36.64. Viad shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 58,056 shares trading hands.

VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,186,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 408,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

