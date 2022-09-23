Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.09

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.09 and traded as high as $36.64. Viad shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 58,056 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Viad Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
Institutional Trading of Viad
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viad (VVI)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.