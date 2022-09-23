Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Sells 12,500 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $47,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,196,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,958.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $32,528.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64.

On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $16,497.84.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.73 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

