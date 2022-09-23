VIMworld (VEED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $200,321.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 1% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.71 million and $200,321.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

