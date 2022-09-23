Vodafone Group Public Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,770 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 6,022 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 214,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.