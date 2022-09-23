VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Acquires $66,780.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 540,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,290.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOXX shares. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
