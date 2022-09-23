Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.26 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $77.95 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00016778 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

