Vulkania Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,067.00 (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Vulkania coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulkania has a market cap of $737,474.29 and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulkania has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011039 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Vulkania Coin Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vulkania Coin Trading
