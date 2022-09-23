W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $504.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.89 and its 200 day moving average is $505.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

