Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Trading Down 3.1%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
Wacker Neuson Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wacker Neuson (WKRCF)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.