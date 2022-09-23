Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.22

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.22 and last traded at C$18.59, with a volume of 16643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.15.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.78.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

