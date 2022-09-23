Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.72

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.72 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 1467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

