WallStreetBets DApp Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,263.00 (WSB)

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WallStreetBets DApp has a market cap of $1.04 million and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WallStreetBets DApp alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WallStreetBets DApp Profile

WallStreetBets DApp launched on March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WallStreetBets DApp is www.wsbdapp.com.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WallStreetBets DApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WallStreetBets DApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WallStreetBets DApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.