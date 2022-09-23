Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,060. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $352.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

