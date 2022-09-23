Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $129.24. 304,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.