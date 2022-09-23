Washburn Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for about 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $24.27. 523,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

