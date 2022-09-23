Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MRVL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 431,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.