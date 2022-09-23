Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,490,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.