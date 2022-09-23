WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 1%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.10 ($4.18) and last traded at €4.16 ($4.24). Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.20 ($4.29).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $626.01 million and a PE ratio of 46.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.76.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

