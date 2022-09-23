Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $200.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

