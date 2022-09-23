Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,971,000 after buying an additional 1,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3,186.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 461,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 447,500 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of IXC traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,281. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

