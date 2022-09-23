Wenlambo (WLBO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $433,321.94

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Wenlambo has a market cap of $433,321.94 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded up 3,161,983,288.7% against the US dollar. One Wenlambo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wenlambo Profile
Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Wenlambo
Receive News & Updates for Wenlambo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wenlambo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.