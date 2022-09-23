Wenlambo (WLBO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $433,321.94

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Wenlambo has a market cap of $433,321.94 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded up 3,161,983,288.7% against the US dollar. One Wenlambo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wenlambo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wenlambo using one of the exchanges listed above.

