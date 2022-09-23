Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Trading Down 0.3%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 87,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 98,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Wesfarmers Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.
Wesfarmers Increases Dividend
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.
