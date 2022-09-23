Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.62. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 15,049 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

