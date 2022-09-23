Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.62. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 15,049 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.