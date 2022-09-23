Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires 102 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
3M Trading Down 1.1 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
