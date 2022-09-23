Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires 102 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.85. 126,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.