Westshore Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 1,937,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,023,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.