Westshore Wealth LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. 203,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

