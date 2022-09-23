Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,564 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average of $248.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

