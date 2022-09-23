Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

WY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

