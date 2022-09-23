Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.55

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 155711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after buying an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after buying an additional 303,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after buying an additional 707,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,379,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.