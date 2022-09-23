Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.55

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $36.37. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 4,298 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
