Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.14

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Wilmar International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.
About Wilmar International
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
