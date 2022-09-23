Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $37.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

