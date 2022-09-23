Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.