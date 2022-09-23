Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.00. 4,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,167. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

